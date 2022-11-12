Sourceless Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.10 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $174.00 million and $1.10 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,892.70 or 0.99990488 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009102 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00047989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040526 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00245545 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00828033 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $304.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

