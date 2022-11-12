Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $174.01 million and approximately $1.10 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,825.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009063 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00038710 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021956 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00246036 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00828401 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

