Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 942.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNOA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 37.71%.

(Get Rating)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.