Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the October 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

SONM stock remained flat at $0.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 115,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.62.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 276.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sonim Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Stories

