Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Update

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the October 15th total of 749,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SLDB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.15) by ($0.15). Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 588.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 660,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 677,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 582.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 197,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 168,759 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

