SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $325.00 at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $345.87.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $288.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,678 shares of company stock worth $4,156,223. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

