SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $52.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

SM Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

SM opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 248,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 1,338.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,856,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

