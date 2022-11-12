Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZZZ. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Up 4.3 %

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$22.62 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.66 and a 52 week high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$810.09 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.56.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$251.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.40 million. Analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.2200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

