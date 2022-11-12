SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

SIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

