Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $28,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,079 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,403 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.