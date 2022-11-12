Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 110.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 58.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 470.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.