Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Silgan Price Performance
Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 462,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,983. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.41.
About Silgan
