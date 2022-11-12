Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €54.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($54.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($53.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($63.10) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

SHL stock opened at €50.88 ($50.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €40.32 ($40.32) and a twelve month high of €67.66 ($67.66). The company’s 50 day moving average is €45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.14.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

