Siacoin Price Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $134.76 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,938.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00362305 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023417 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00125643 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00760757 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00601598 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001061 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00236636 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,516,822,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
