Siacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.72 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $128.72 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,829.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00359752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00121511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00754141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.36 or 0.00608339 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00237333 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,519,672,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

