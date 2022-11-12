Siacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.72 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $128.72 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,829.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000542 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00359752 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022663 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00121511 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00754141 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.36 or 0.00608339 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001320 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00237333 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,519,672,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.