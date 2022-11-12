Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

SSTK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Trading Up 3.0 %

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $53.91 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $125.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.