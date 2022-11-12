ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC) Short Interest Update

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SUAC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 186,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,996. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

Institutional Trading of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 190,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 949,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 132,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Company Profile

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

