Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Rises By 57.3%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the October 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TACT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 31.9 %

TransAct Technologies stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.50. 287,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,166. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $90,885.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,060,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,471.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $272,816. 20.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. 325 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Stories

