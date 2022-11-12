Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Expands By 383.2%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 383.2% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 44.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HYB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 32,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,830. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About The New America High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.