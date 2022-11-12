Short Interest in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Decreases By 46.2%

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Financial by 129.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial during the first quarter worth $574,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 82.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Price Performance

Shares of TCFC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255. Community Financial has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Community Financial

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.