Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Drops By 93.8%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the October 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

TANH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 988,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. Tantech has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $376.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Tantech

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

