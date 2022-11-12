Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Rises By 517.7%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 517.7% from the October 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Straumann Stock Up 8.8 %

SAUHY stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,873. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Get Straumann alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAUHY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Straumann from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 125 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Straumann has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

See Also

