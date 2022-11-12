Short Interest in SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK) Declines By 28.6%

SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPK Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in SPK Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,949,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPK Acquisition by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 229,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of SPK Acquisition by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPK Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SPK Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.18 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 326. SPK Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

SPK Acquisition Company Profile

SPK Acquisition ( NASDAQ:SPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

