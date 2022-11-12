Short Interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Expands By 47.2%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,400 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the October 15th total of 305,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Society Pass in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Society Pass Price Performance

Shares of Society Pass stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 81,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,132. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Society Pass has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Society Pass

Society Pass ( NASDAQ:SOPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 184.46% and a negative net margin of 2,883.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Society Pass by 1,478.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

