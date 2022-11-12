Short Interest in Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) Declines By 43.4%

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sisecam Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SIRE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,386. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. Sisecam Resources has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Sisecam Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Sisecam Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

Institutional Trading of Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sisecam Resources stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sisecam Resources LP ( NYSE:SIRE Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Sisecam Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

