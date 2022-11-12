Short Interest in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRHW) Decreases By 72.3%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNRHW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,431. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.