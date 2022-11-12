Short Interest in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW) Expands By 189.9%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 189.9% from the October 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Scion Tech Growth I Stock Performance

SCOAW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,734. Scion Tech Growth I has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 744,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,184,000.

