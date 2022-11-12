Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rises By 238.5%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

RWEOY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. 43,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.81. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $46.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWEOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($53.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($42.50) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.01.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

