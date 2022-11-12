Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Increases By 546.4%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, an increase of 546.4% from the October 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 937.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUSMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Price Performance

RUSMF remained flat at $22.19 during midday trading on Friday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.