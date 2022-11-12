Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Rises By 397.8%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, an increase of 397.8% from the October 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PetroTal Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of PTALF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.57. 183,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. PetroTal has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

