Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Grows By 62.5%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optical Cable

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.46% of Optical Cable worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Optical Cable Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,896. Optical Cable has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $28.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Optical Cable ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Optical Cable from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

