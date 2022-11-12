Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declines By 56.9%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the October 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. 26,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

