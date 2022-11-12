Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Rises By 633.3%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nortech Systems Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.62. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 5.58%.
Nortech Systems Company Profile
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
