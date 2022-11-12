Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Rises By 633.3%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nortech Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.62. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.