Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Increases By 325.0%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 47,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

