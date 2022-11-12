Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Increases By 325.0%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 47,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64.
About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
