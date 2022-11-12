Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Declines By 23.5%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of USA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 679,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,439. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $9.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
