Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Expands By 1,031.1%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 1,031.1% from the October 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. 364,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.