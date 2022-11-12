Short Interest in Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Grows By 106.5%

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the October 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Greentown Management stock remained flat at 0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.44. Greentown Management has a 12 month low of 0.44 and a 12 month high of 0.44.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Greentown Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides project management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Commercial Project Management, Governmental Project Management, and Others segments. The company offers property development management services for commercial projects, and government on resettlement housing property development and public infrastructure projects.

