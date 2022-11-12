Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Expands By 68.9%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the October 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,555. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.00) to €16.20 ($16.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.50 ($18.50) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Danske raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Further Reading

