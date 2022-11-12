Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Expands By 286.8%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, an increase of 286.8% from the October 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 988.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 180,239 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 79,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 182,877 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,249,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 158.4% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 79,820 shares during the period.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of SDVY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.45. 122,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $31.06.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
