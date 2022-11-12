Short Interest in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Increases By 302.0%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 302.0% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FEI remained flat at $7.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,377. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $8.81.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
Read More
