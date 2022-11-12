Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Expands By 200.0%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

EFGSY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. 902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.76.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

