Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Declines By 44.7%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Creek Road Miners stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 10,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Creek Road Miners has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

