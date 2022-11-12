Short Interest in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Increases By 74.9%

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 672,000 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the October 15th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

CSASF stock remained flat at 13.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Credit Saison has a fifty-two week low of 13.01 and a fifty-two week high of 13.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credit Saison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and loan collection services; and payment solutions and business support services for corporate activities, as well as marketing solutions.

