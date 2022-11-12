Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Decreases By 97.8%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the October 15th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 221,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,662. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($90.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

(Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.