Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Decreases By 97.8%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the October 15th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 221,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,662. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $12.73.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
