Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Expands By 201.9%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 142.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 123,228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 41.3% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching 15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 159,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,474. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of 16.80. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.42 and a fifty-two week high of 21.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

