Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Expands By 201.9%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 142.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 123,228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 41.3% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching 15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 159,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,474. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of 16.80. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.42 and a fifty-two week high of 21.35.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.