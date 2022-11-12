Short Interest in American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Expands By 400.0%

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Noble Gas Price Performance

IFNY remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,268. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. American Noble Gas has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Get American Noble Gas alerts:

American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.