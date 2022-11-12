Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,866 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

