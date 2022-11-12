Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EL. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.10.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE EL opened at $228.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

