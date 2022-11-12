Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,380 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 31.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in McKesson by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,576. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Trading Down 3.8 %

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.09.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $356.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $215.27 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

