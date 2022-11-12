Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the October 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

SVC traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,775. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 80.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 94,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 101.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,767 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

